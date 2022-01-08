Dharmana’s comments embarrass YSRCP leaders

What is the biggest headache for the YSRCP in North Andhra region? It’s not the TDP not even its leaders. The biggest problem for them is how to contain its senior most leader Dharmana Prasada Rao. Dharmana is a veteran of many battles. But, in the Jagan era, it is his brother Dharmana Krishna Das who has gone on to become the deputy CM, while he is sidelined.

Of late, Dharmana is making comments that turn out to be embarrassing for the ruling party. He seems to have broken his silence and has begun speaking up. Recently, he made some embarrassing comments on those who refuse to pay garbage cess. “The garbage collectors must leave the garbage in front of those who refuse to pay Rs 100 cess.

In another jibe directed against his own party, he said that schemes like employment guarantee were useless. He even said that such schemes were against the interest of the country. On the paddy procurement too, he spoke against the party line. While the party leaders have been saying that the government would buy every grain harvested, he said paddy cultivation was a wasteful exercise.

Sources say that Dharmana has been given some indications that he may not be made a minister in the upcoming reshuffle. This must have come as a shock for him. It is because of this that he has begun speaking against the party line once too often.