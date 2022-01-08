Akshay Kumar shocks the nation with his Paycheque

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar has been quite consistent and delivered a series of blockbusters in the recent years. He has been doing 3-4 films per year and he also emerged as one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. The actor signed Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and Ali Abbas Zafar is on the board as the director. Tiger Shroff is the other lead actor in this action thriller. The movie is inspired from 1998 film which comes with the same title and it featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar is said to have been paid Rs 160 crores for the film and this is the highest ever for an Indian actor till date. Tiger Shroff will be pocketing Rs 40 crores for Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Ali Abbas Zafar will be taking Rs 25 crores for the film and the making would cost Rs 75 crores. Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan is also the costliest Hindi film in the recent times. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in the United Kingdom. Vashu Bhagnani is the producer of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.