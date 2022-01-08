Rowdy Boys Trailer: Youthful and Romantic Tale

Top producer Dil Raju is introducing his nephew Ashish Reddy to Telugu cinema with Rowdy Boys. Husharu fame Sree Harsha directed the movie. The movie is announced for Sankranthi release and it will clash with Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju. Young Tiger NTR launched the trailer of Rowdy Boys and it is packed with youthful elements. Ashish shines in the role of a college going youngster. His screen presence is good and he performed his role with utmost ease. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady and Rowdy Boys also has a romantic drama. She plays a medico in the film.

The production values and Devi Sri Prasad’s music are the major highlights of Rowdy Boys trailer. Dil Raju seems to have spent a bomb on his nephew’s debut film. Rowdy Boys is all about college fun, conflicts, a cute love story and an emotional journey of a youngster. The trailer is well cut and will draw the youth to the theatres on a big note. Debutant Ashish seems to have delivered an impressive performance on his first attempt. Sahidev Vikram, Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati, Komalee Prasad played other important roles. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Rowdy Boys is aimed for January 14th release.