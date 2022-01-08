Elections for President of India: Which way will TRS go this time?

What role will the two ruling parties in the Telugu states play in the Presidential elections, which will be held between July and August? Though the BJP enjoys a clear majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and also across the country, the sailing this time may not be as easy as it was in 2017, when Ram Nath Kovind was elected comfortably.

The BJP has lost Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and could not come back to power in Maharashtra and West Bengal, two big and crucial states. Also, its problems in South India are still continuing. It has also lost the support of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and Akali Dal in Punjab. Also, its ally in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, is in disarray. Tamil Nadu has slipped away from the NDA hands.

Given this the support of three regional parties – TRS in Telangana, YSRCP in AP and Biju Janata Dal in Odisha becomes crucial for the BJP. Will TRS back the BJP in view of the current tensions between the two parties in the state? If it supports the BJP, then the Congress can go home and tell that both the BJP and the TRS are hand in glove. Or Will it join hands with the Congress Party? If it happens will it benefit the BJP in branding both the parties as friends? Will it abstain from voting to save itself the blushes?

The TRS has nine MPs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs and some 100 MLAs. The MLCs would not be allowed to vote. On the other hand, the YSRCP has 152 MLAs, 23 MPs and eight Rajya Sabha MPs. Thus the YSRCP is better positioned for bargaining with the BjP. So, what are the options before the TRS? Let’s wait and see.