Vikrant Rona makers reject Rs 100 cr offer from OTT platform

Truth is often stranger than fiction. Proving this once again is a recent act by Vikrant Rona makers. Despite a leading OTT player offering Rs 100 crore to bag the movie’s streaming rights, the producers have rejected the proposal.

The reason is- Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer Vikrant Rona team wants to ensure that the film hits the big screens (theatres) first. It is said that the OTT makers were mightily impressed since the visuals of the film matched Hollywood standards, with a genre that is never explored before in the Indian film industry.

Expressing happiness over the offer, director Anup Bhandari said, “It is a great offer, glad that the film is getting the kind of adulation it deserves. The 3D version of the film has shaped up really well and it is an experience for the audiences to be cherished on the big screen. Any filmmaker would want the audience to enjoy the film in a way it is envisioned and the team also feels the same.”

Jack Manjunath, producer, Vikrant Rona, “Yes, it is true that the offer was made, but Vikrant Rona is a big screen experience. The visuals that I have seen personally is something that the families and kids will enjoy on the big screen. The 3D experience is something that will have the audiences wanting for more. It is a film that deserves the biggest screens in the country purely for the cinematic experience it will give the audience.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok have played key roles in this flick, produced by Jack Manjunath on Shalini Artss banner. The film which is slated to hit the screens worldwide on February 24, 2022 is co-produced by Alankar Pandian.