Is this the Modi masterstroke for Punjab elections?

Now that the notification for the assembly elections to five states of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab, is issued, everyone is wondering as to why the elections to Punjab assembly are held on a single day. While the UP elections are held in seven phases and Manipur in two phases, why is Punjab, which is the second largest state to go to polls, is having them in just one phase.

Highly places sources say that by holding the elections in one phase, the election commission is hinting that the situation is normal in Punjab. More importantly, single phase election would confine the activists of various parties to their respective constituencies. A two-phase election would help the parties to shift their activists from the constituencies in Phase I to places where the elections are held in Phase II. This could provide unfair advantage to some parties.

This will also ensure that the pro-Khalistani elements are also unable to influence the whole state. Even Aam Aadmi Party would not be able to shift its workers. They would be focusing only on their areas of influence. In Punjab’s context, this will help former CM Amarinder Singh, who is ready to ally with the BJP.

Also, the police and the general administration of the state of Punjab would shift into the hands of the Election Commission. The State Government led by Charanjeet Channi will have no control over the administration. This is happening soon after the unsavoury incident where the PM’s convoy had to remain stranded for over 15 minutes.