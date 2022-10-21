Dhruva Sarja’s Pan India film “KD – The Devil” title teaser stuns

Advertisement

Director Prem, he is the author of many hit films at Sandalwood. His fan base is huge. No more, Dhruva Sarja Sandalwood’s in-demand actor. He has a huge fan following in ‘Sandalwood’ with films like ‘Loud’ and ‘Bhajari’. The two are now together. Since the announcement the film making the headlines.

Now to delight the audiences and fans makers released title teaser in a grand launch event at Bangalore. The eye-catching title teaser has now taken over social media. The makers introduced the character, his power, and the brilliant title in a unique way for the entire country.

The title teaser begins with police worrying and taking extra precautions following the release of a criminal and people celebrating his freedom. Finally, Dhruva Sarja introduced himself with the mighty walk practically surrounded by flames. At the end, the title “KD – The Devil” is revealed.

The film is releasing Pan India wide and Dhruva Sarja already impressed with dubbed films and now he is coming with the Vintage Era action entertainer.

Billed as a mass commercial entertainer, this is the first time the actor and the director are teaming up for a project. It is backed by KVN Productions. The story of Dhruv Sarja starrer is based on a real-life incident set in the 1970s. The team is in search of a female lead and reportedly, is in talks with some Bollywood bigwigs for the same and other roles as well.

William David has been roped in to handle cinematography for the project.