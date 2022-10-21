December packed with Interesting Films for Release

November is a dull month for films. The film season will be back from Christmas every year and it would continue till Sankranthi. This December is packed with releases and there are interesting films lined up. Tamil actor Dhanush is testing his luck in Telugu with a straight film titled Sir. The film directed by Venky Atluri is releasing on December 2nd in Telugu and Tamil. Success machine Adivi Sesh is done with HIT 2 and the film too is releasing on December 2nd. Sailesh Kolanu directed the film and Nani produced HIT 2.

There are talks that one among HIT 2 or Sir will walk out of the race to avoid the clash. Nandamuri Kalyanram’s next film directed by debutant Rajendra Reddy and the film too is hitting the screens on December 8th. An official announcement from Mythri Movie Makers is awaited. Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka is releasing on December 23rd and the film’s official announcement will be made very soon. Some other films delayed in November will release in December. Kannada film Kabzaa will also have a wide release in Telugu and the film releases in December. Upendra and Sudeep are the lead actors in the film. Some other dubbed and straight films may release in December and the month is packed with interesting releases.