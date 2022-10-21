Pawan Kalyan delays Hari Hara Veera Mallu

After the Vizag incident, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is holding crucial meetings. He had plans to resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu from October 17th but the shoot is now kept on hold. There are speculations that the shoot of the film may get resumed only in the first week of November. For now, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is yet to get a complete clarity on the film. Krish and his team are waiting for the arrival of Pawan Kalyan. The actor is keen to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu at any cost by the end of December. He will also take up one more film this year.

He signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Sujeeth and DVV Entertainment are the producers. He also signed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham and the pre-production work too is happening at a faster pace. Samuthirakani is the director and the arrangements for the shoot are being done. It completely lies in the hands of Pawan Kalyan about picking up his next. Both these projects are in pipeline. Pawan Kalyan also signed a film in the direction of Harish Shankar but the project is shelved. Pawan Kalyan is expected to have a busy schedule ahead. He also will have to balance his political commitments as the heat turned up in AP.