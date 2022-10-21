Buzz: Balakrishna proposed Pawan Kalyan’s name for Bheemla Nayak

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been speaking out from his heart in the talk show Unstoppable 2. Young actors Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda are the guests for the second episode and producer Naga Vamsi was present. Balakrishna questioned Vamsi about who was the first consideration for Bheemla Nayak. It was Balakrishna who was considered for the lead role. It was Balakrishna who proposed the name of Pawan Kalyan for Bheemla Nayak.

Vamsi himself revealed the same during the talk show. The crowds cheered up after the announcement. The makers tried hard to convince Balakrishna but the actor proposed Pawan for the lead role in Bheemla Nayak. The film directed by Saagar Chandra ended up as a decent hit. Trivikram penned the script and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.