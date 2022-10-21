Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka Teaser: Commercially Packed

Advertisement

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s first film together Dhamaka is gearing up for its release in December and the makers the official announcement on the same through the teaser of the film that is out now.

The teaser is commercially packed, though it doesn’t reveal much about the film’s storyline. Double impact is the tagline of the movie, and Ravi Teja is seen in a two-shaded character. While he looks wild, when it comes to hitting the villains, he’s very caring, when it comes to his girlfriend played by Sreeleela. The relationship between the lead pair indeed fuels the narrative.

Ravi Teja is back in mass zone, whereas Sreeleela looks adorable. Music for the movie is scored by Bheems Ceciroleo. Dhamaka is the production venture of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts.