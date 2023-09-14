Dhulipala demands Jagan, CID to come out with details on how funds reached Naidu

Demanding Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and CID chief, Sanjay, as to how the funds as is being alleged, have reached the former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, in the Skill Development Corporation issue, senior TDP leader and former MLA, Dhulpala Narendra, on Thursday said that there is no iota of truth in the statements made by Sanjay and the Additional Advocate General, Ponnavolu Sudhkar Reddy, in Hyderabad earlier in the day.

Only to satisfy Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, both Mr Sanjay and Ponnavolu uttered blatant lies suppressing the facts, Narendra told media persons at the party headquarters here. Stop these empty statements and come out with facts as to how and from whom the money reached Chandrababu, he asked.

He is of the opinion that the media conference called by Sanay and Ponnavolu in Hyderabad is certainly politically motivated. There is no iota of truth in the statements made by both of them, Narendra felt and pointed out that Sanay himself has admitted that of the total amount of Rs 371 cr released by the Government, Rs 70 cr had reached Siemens Global organisation.

Pointing out that all those who were earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the Skill Development Corporation case, were granted bail by the High Court after declaring them innocent, the senior TDP leader said that the High Court also pointed out that no evidence was produced that money trial took place in this case. When the ED takes up the investigation in a particular case does it investigate only part of it leaving the other matter, he asked.

The name of Chandrababu’s was not mentioned then and including him now in the CID investigation is nothing but a conspiracy, Narendra felt. The TDP MLA revealed that YSRCP MP, Viayasai Reddy, has offered money to some of those who were earlier arrested by the ED if they mention Chandrababu’s name.

Will the corruption which was not found when the ED and the CID inquired 30 persons, come out when they inquire Chandrababu, Dhulipala Narendra asked and made it clear that there is absolutely no money trail in the Skill Development Corporation as is being alleged and the arrest of Chandrababu is totally politically motivated.