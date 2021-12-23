Did BJP fall into TRS trap?

It was widely reported in mainstream media two days ago that union home minister Amit Shah asked BJP Telangana leaders not to fall into TRS trap and wage a battle against KCR and TRS during a meeting in Delhi to discuss on political situation in Telangana.

But going by the ongoing political developments in Telangana, it appears that BJP walked into TRS trap laid by KCR on paddy procurement issue since November first week.

KCR successfully diverted public and media attention from TRS defeat in the hands of BJP in Huzurabad bypoll by targetting BJP on paddy issue.

BJP hoped to get maximum political mileage from Huzurabad victory in November first week. It expected several disgruntled leaders in TRS like Etela Rajender to join BJP to take on KCR.

But then suddenly KCR hit a masterstroke by raking up paddy issue against BJP and ensured entire media and public glare revolves around TRS and not BJP victory in Huzurabad.

Slowly, BJP leaders too were forced to shift their focus to paddy to fight against KCR.

BJP’s political activity to strengthen party and weaken TRS came to a halt since November as KCR ensured they confine to paddy issue.

Now someone tell Amit Shah who fell into whose trap.