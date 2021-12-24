Radhe Shyam Trailer: Magical Love Story

Prabhas’ upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is hitting the screens next month. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The trailer of Radhe Shyam is out and it is packed with fantastic visuals. The magical love story and the chemistry between Prabhas, Pooja Hegde are the expected highlights of the film. Prabhas plays one of the best palm readers of the world and the major plot is all about if Love can win over Destiny.

Prabhas who is interested in Flirtationship falls in love with Prerna after which things change completely. Each and every frame looks fantastic and Radhe Shyam is a mix of romance and drama. The makers have spent a bomb on the film. Prabhas fans released the trailer of the film during the pre-release event. Radhe Shyam promises a magical journey that is laced with so much love. The film is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. Radhe Shyam is hitting the screens on January 14th 2022.