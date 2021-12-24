AP Tickets Issue: Wakeup Tollywood

So far Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Natural Star Nani are the only actors who raised their voice against the low ticket pricing issue in AP. Surprisingly, none of the actors or filmmakers responded for the same when the entire exhibition industry is left in massive losses because of the new GO. Despite the High Court suspending the GO, the AP government is strict on its stand. With a lot of harassment from them, the exhibitors across the state decided to shut down the theatres voluntarily as they cannot sell the tickets for the prices of Rs 5, Rs 15 and Rs 20.

AP Theatrical market which holds a major share in the revenues of Telugu cinema reached rock bottom. There is a lot of confusion among the producers of the upcoming Telugu films. It’s high time for everyone to take it a responsibility and revolt against the AP government before the theatrical market in the state heads for closure. Taking up the issue is the need of the hour for Telugu cinema. Else, Tollywood would suffer huge losses soon.