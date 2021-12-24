Why YSRCP social media is ignoring RRR’s attacks?

Till a few months ago, the YSRCP leaders and the social media incharges went hammer and tongs against renegade party MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju aka RRR. They slammed him in the strongest of terms and pounced upon him whenever he made a comment against either YS Jagan or the party. Some of the attacks against RRR were way too below the belt.

But, suddenly, the YSRCP seems to be completely ignoring RRR and his comments. Even when he is making extremely pungent comments, the party’s social media seems to be ignoring them. The social media is not reacting to RRR’s attacks. They seem to be looking the other way.

YSRCP insiders say that the social media warriors of the party have now gone inactive. The reason is that despite their frontal attacks and quick responses, the social media teams feel that their contribution is not being recognised. Social media units, which mainly comprise youth, are disappointed that they are completely ignored.

As a result, these warriors have not been responding to RRR’s comments. Sources say that the YSRCP social media mechanism is quite inactive even when the party is under attack from the well-oiled social media accounts from the Telugu Desam Party. Sources also say that these youths are now slowly moving away from the YSRCP.