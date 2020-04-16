Did Jagan Sarkar divert more than half of state’s doctors to Vizag? Why?

The opposition parties are mounting their attacks on the failures of the YSRCP government in taking timely preventive measures. The government health bulletin details on April 14 reflected its negligence. The official figures showed lesser doctors and health workers in districts where more infection cases were reported while lesser affected districts have more staff. If this was true, it was a serious mistake, say TDP leaders. Unfortunately, 58 per cent of the state’s total 4,779 doctors and 16,481 paramedical staff were shown in records as working in Visakhapatnam alone in this virus crisis.

Some leaders pointed out that official records showed only 8 doctors and 6 nurses working in Kadapa despite its 31 cases. Kurnool has 91 cases but there are only 50 doctors and 50 medical staff. In Guntur, which has 109 cases, only 88 doctors and 271 nurses and paramedical staff were shown as working. Nellore has 56 cases but it has 45 doctors and 90 staff. Prakasam district, with 42 cases, has 72 doctors and 182 staff. Whereas, in Visakhapatnam, which has only 20 cases, 2,771 doctors and 9,624 medical staff were shown as working. There are 382 doctors and 1,186 staff in Vizianagaram and 207 doctors and 378 staff in Srikakulam.

The leaders deplored that infectees’ details were not being disclosed in Kurnool, Vijayawada and Guntur and +ve confirmations were being announced after the death of patients. This is causing panic among those who attend the funeral services. People’s health has fallen in danger because of the government’s negligent attitude.

The leaders also said that YSRCP MLAs from Srikalahasti, Macherla and Kanigiri violated the lockdown but they were not issued notices and no cases were filed against them. They suggested that the DWCRA women be encouraged to make face masks which may be made available for the poor people in large numbers.