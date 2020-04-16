KTR off tweet, hits the street

The man who is always busy on the tweet hit the street on Thursday. He walked the talk on the empty streets of some containment zones in Hyderabad as people eagerly watched him through the balconies waving their hands.

IT & MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao stepped onto the streets to review the lockdown enforcements in the corona containment zones and also to get a first-hand ground report on the issues, if any, faced by the residents. The TRS minister and chief minister K Chandrasekara Rao’s son is a die-hard Twitteratti, often uses the social media platform to resolve grievances or requests for help from the people residing in the state.

With more than 2 million followers, KTR is accessible and at once responsive on Twitter, a platform he uses actively to reach out to people. KTR receives a zillion complaints and requests for help of all sorts from fixing serious problems like a bad road or medical aid or some silly request. On Thursday, however, he took a brief departure from the routine. Instead of tweet, he hit the street to review the situation in the containment zones of Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Vijayanagar Colony and Mallepalli.

Much like his tweets, KTR exchanged friendly conversations and exhibited his trademark witticism. Turning to a student, he asked, “How are you spending your holidays in these days of lockdown? Except SSC, all the exams have been called off. Everyone is being promoted to higher classes. It must fun,” he chuckled. Street interactions are more personal than tweet nothings. In these days of corona when people are confined to homes due complete lockdown, it makes happy to see a minister walk the talk in the street and talk the walk.