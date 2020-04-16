When Allu Arjun rejected Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter

Allu Arjun and Puri Jagannadh worked together for Desamuduru and the film ended up as a huge hit. After the super success of the film, the duo wished to team up once again. It is then Puri narrated the script of Fighter but in a surprise, Allu Arjun rejected the script. Then Puri narrated Iddarammayilatho and the film ended up as a below-average flick. Puri who had high hopes on Fighter made several changes for the script and wished to do the project with his son Akash Puri.

The project finally landed into the hands of Vijay Devarakonda and the shoot of the film is currently happening. Puri Jagannadh made several changes considering Vijay Devarakonda. The film is made with pan Indian standards and will release later this year. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Vijay Devarakonda plays a kick-boxer in this romantic action drama. We have to wait to see if Bunny made the right choice by rejecting the script or if he missed a blockbuster.