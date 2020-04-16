Shocking reason for Trisha’s exit from Megastar’s Acharya

Dusky beauty Trisha is almost faded out and the actress bagged an opportunity to romance Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next film Acharya. In a shocking move, the actress announced that she is no longer a part of the project and she walked out due to creative differences. During a recent interview, Chiranjeevi said that Trisha bagged an opportunity in Mani Ratnam’s film because of which she walked out of the project. But the real reason is that Trisha was not comfortable with one of the unit members. She faced a lot of troubles because of the unit member who happens to be a crucial member of the team of Acharya.

Trisha decided to adjust and work for the project but the troubles reached new heights after which the actress decided to walk out of the project. Trisha never informed about the entire episode to Chiranjeevi or the other unit. After this, the unit cited Mani Ratnam’s project as a reason. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady in this social drama and Ram Charan has an important role in Acharya. Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.