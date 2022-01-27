Did Jagan succeed in sidelining Casino, PRC issues with new districts?

The Gudivada casino and PRC pay scales hogged all the limelight in the media and political circles since Sankranthi on January 15 causing severe embarrassment to YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh as well as Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Jagan’s government was pushed into a corner on these issues. The YSRCP government went into a defensive mode with all-round attack from all quarters on Gudivada casino and PRC pay scales issue.

The opposition TDP’s protests across the state on Gudivada casino issue and all the state government’s employees unions going on agitations attracted all the limelight and garnered the attention of people.

At this stage, a sudden announcement came from Chief Minister YS Jagan about creation of new districts in the state.

A draft notification was issued within hours specifying the names of new district, their headquarters and their jurisdiction.

This Jagan’s decision stole the limelight and sidelined casino and PRC issues.

Now, Gudivada casino issue and employees strike on PRC issues pushed to either inside pages in all major newspapers or if even figured on main page, it is getting lower space with new districts and controversies surrounding new districts attracting more space.

People across AP are also discussing and debating more about new districts as it concerns each and every person in the state and Gudivada casino and PRC issues confine to only a few sections.

In this way, Jagan’s new districts helped it to divert media and public attention from Gudivada casino and PRC issues.