What led to gap between Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan?

Pragathi Bhavan is the official residence-cum-office of Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and Raj Bhavan is the official residence-cum-office of Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan.

When ESL Narasimham resided in Raj Bhavan as governor, KCR used to visit Raj Bhavan frequently from June 2014 until September 2019, when ESL Narasimhan was removed from the governor post.

KCR used to travel from Pragathi Bhavan to Raj Bhavan at least twice a week as there was close bonding between KCR and Narasimhan.

After Tamilisai Soundararajan entered Raj Bhavan in September 2019, KCR avoided visiting Raj Bhavan except on days like Independence Day, Republic Day or commencement of the Budget session of Legislative Assembly, which required the CM to meet Governor as per constitutional norms.

Now, KCR started avoiding meeting governor even on Republic Day. What led to the widening gap between Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan?

Speculations are rife that the actual problem started after Tamilisai rejected the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under Governor’s quota approved by KCR in August last year.

KCR had to wait for four months for Governor’s clearance. Still, she did not approve. With this, KCR was forced to send Kaushik Reddy as MLC under MLAs’ quota in November last year.

The next thing that annoyed KCR the most was Governor setting up a’ complaint box’ at Raj Bhavan main gate on the occasion of New Year 2022 on January 1 to enable people to lodge complaints on any issue. The governor is forwarding these complaints to TRS government.

This complaint box has now become a weapon for people and also opposition parties to attack TRS government on various issues by dropping complaints on various issues like lack of job notifications, lack of crop insurance etc.

This made KCR even angrier and made him skip even Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.