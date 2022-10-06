Did Naidu promise LS ticket to Chintakayala Vijay?

Rumours are doing rounds in Andhra Pradesh about TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, giving an assurance to Chintakayala Vijay on party ticket for the 2024 elections. It is said that Chandrababu Naidu had assured the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha ticket to Vijay.

However, it is said that he had laid a condition that Vijay should work with the Amaravati farmers and make their padayatra a grand success in Visakhapatnam. The rumours say that Chandrababu Naidu had asked Vijay to give wide publicity to the Amaravati yatra before it enters the Visakhapatnam city.

Vijay is already working with the TDP in its IT wing. He is heading the I-TDP which is taking care of the party’s social media wing. Vijay is also the son of former minister Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, who is going tough on the ruling YSR Congress, particularly chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sources further say that Chandrababu Naidu had also asked former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy to work together with the party leaders and make the Amaravati yatra a success. He told the former minister that the party would give Pendurthy Assembly seat to his son Bandaru Appala Naidu.

Interestingly, the two former ministers in TDP are making arrangements for the entry of their heir into electoral politics in 2024. Chandrababu Naidu too is understood to have accepted the proposal, but had given them the task of making the Amaravati yatra a success in Uttarandhra.

While Chintakayala Vijay is actively associated with the party at the State level, Bandaru Appala Naidu is closely working with the rank and file of the party in Pendurthy constituency.