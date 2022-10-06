Balayya joins Christmas Race

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for Jai Balayya (tentative title), a mass entertainer that is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film was planned for December 2nd release initially. The delay in the shoot made the makers change their plans. Gopichand Malineni is also in plans to reshoot some of the scenes again. Balakrishna wanted the makers to release the film during Sankranthi 2023. But Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with Bobby which is the produced by the same production house is announced for Sankranthi 2023 long ago. The makers have decided to release Jai Balayya on December 23rd during the Christmas weekend across the globe.

An official announcement will be made soon along with the title. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Thaman is the music director. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Balakrishna plays a dual role in this film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers earlier announced that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi will release on December 23rd but the film is pushed as Samantha is on a break.