Did Revanth leverage Chandrababu’s links with Rahul Gandhi

Did Chandrababu play a role in tilting the scales in favour of Revanth Reddy? This question is being asked in hushed tones in the Telangana Congress. At least some important leaders strongly suspect that TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu has used his proximity to Rahul Gandhi to good effect and pushed the case of his former protégé Revanth Reddy.

Interestingly, several TDP workers and sympathizers in Telangana have sent celebratory and congratulatory messages after Revanth Reddy was appointed as the Telangana PCC chief. This is unusual since it is normally the Congress cadres who should be celebrating. The Congress youth and grassroots workers did indeed celebrate Revanth Reddy’s ascension in a big way.

In fact, Revanth has never hidden his admiration for Chandrababu. Even after joining the Congress Party, he has never criticized Chandrababu Naidu. On his part, Chandrababu too never attacked Revanth Reddy even after he left the TDP. Sources remind that ahead of 2019 elections, Chandrababu Naidu has developed close links with the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi. He reportedly funded the Congress campaign in several states in North India and the TDP has openly campaigned against the BJP in Karnataka. This was aimed at indirectly benefiting the Congress in Karnataka. Similarly, Revanth-Chandrababu bonhomie was chiefly responsible for the Congress-TDP alliance in 2018 Telangana assembly elections. It is another matter that this had badly boomeranged.

According to sources, Revanth leveraged Chandrababu’s close relation with Rahul Gandhi to make the high command agree to his candidature. Though this is not the only reason for Revanth’s elevation, this could be the chief reason for tilting of the scales. However, Revanth supporters discount this story and say that Revant’s selection was based purely on political considerations.