Megastar’s Next Starts Music Sittings

Megastar Chiranjeevi will very soon resume the shooting of his Acharya. The movie has close to 20 days of shooting left and after that, the Megastar will embark on his next, #Chiru153

Mohan Raja who remade several blockbuster Telugu films in Tamil is directing this film. The pre-production works of the movie are going on at a brisk pace. The music sittings of the film have started. Mohan Raja and Music director Thaman are finalizing the tunes.

Konidela Production Company and Super Good Filims will be jointly producing the film. The rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.