Did Vellampalli get GO to help his biz buddies in Tadepalli?

Otherwise defunct Jana Sena is quite active in one assembly constituency. The constituency in question is Vijayawada West. Here, the party’s defeated candidate may have lost the election, but is continuing his battle against the winning candidate. The winning candidate is a YSRCP heavyweight. He is Vellampalli Srinivas, a Jagan confidant and the minister for endowments.

Jana Sena leader Potina Venkata Mahesh on Monday accused the minister of bringing GO No 61 to help the Capital Business Park in Tadepalli. He said that four of the partners of the business park are close associates of minister Vellampalli Srinivas. Thus, Minister Vellampalli has actually helped his business associates to a tune of Rs 30 crore through this GO, he accused. He said that this GO was intended to indirectly fill the pockets of the minister and his cohorts.

He further accused that Vellampalli is bringing pressure on the wholesale and retail shops in the famed Vastralatha complex in the old city of Vijayawada to shift to the Business Park. He said that the GO was meant to help a private real estate company which is not part of the Industrial corridor. He further charged that the GO was brought by minister for industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy without the knowledge of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further dared Vellampalli to swear in the name of Goddess Kanakadurga that there was no scam in this GO. He said that the minister should vouch that he has no business links with the beneficiaries of the GO 61. The Jana Sena leader asked Vellampalli to swear in the name of Goddess atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday.

Mahesh has previously accused the minister of appointing his followers and ineligible people to the committee of the Kanakadurga temple. He also exposed the disappearance of the silver horses on the mandapam of Mother Durga atop Indrakeeladri.