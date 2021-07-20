What’s behind YSRCP’s aggression in Parliament?

Have relations soured between the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP? The change in the attitude of the YSRCP towards the BJP was all too visible on Monday when Parliament began its monsoon session. The YSRCP MPs, who are otherwise silent, became very vocal and even raised slogans against the Central Government.

True to their statement during the all-party meeting organised ahead of the parliament session that they would highlight issues like the discrimination against the state government, its negligence in implementing the assurances given at the time of the bifurcation of the state and the issue of national projects in house of Lok Sabha, the YSRCP was vocal on Monday.

The YSRCP, which is normally submissive and obsequious towards the BJP government, was belligerent and vocal. The MPs raised slogans and disrupted proceedings. This was a surprise for all the other parties. The YSRCP MPs demanded a discussion on the Polavaram project and rushed into the well. YSRCP MPs Vanga Geetha, Chandrasekhar, Gurumurthy and MIthun Reddy had even given an adjournment motion. It was the same story in Rajya Sabha too. Vijaysai Reddyy gave a notice under Rule No 267 for a discussion on the special status.

The YSRCP’s unusual belligerence showed that even the YSRCP, which meekly submits to the BJP diktats, has rebelled against the government. Sources say that the YSRCP is mainly upset on Polavaram and other issues and wants to take a strong stand on this. It also wants to show its displeasure in the handling of the Krishna water dispute. If the same trend continues and if the AP hardens its stand, then the BJP will have a tough time in getting key bills passed in Rajya Sabha. This could ultimately affect even the upcoming presidential elections next year.