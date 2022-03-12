Digital Retouching for Prabhas: UV Creations spent a Bomb

Prabhas fans are not happy with the way their favorite actor looked on screening in Radhe Shyam. His face lost the glow and his fans have been urging him to be extra cautious for his upcoming projects. His fans took social media asking Prabhas to work on his looks. It is quite clear that a lot of retouching happened for the face of Prabhas throughout the film. It is clearly visible in the close shots. The makers have spent over Rs 3.5 crores only for digitally retouching and correcting Prabhas. This is quite huge.

Prabhas is even out of shape and the makers are left with no option except to correct the output digitally. The pandemic also delayed the project and over these years, Prabhas lost and gained weight. Radhe Shyam was shot for three years and a handsome budget of the film was allocated for the VFX work. Some of the episodes are shot in sets and they are matched through VFX to reprise Europe. The film released yesterday and the response is mixed. The film needs to perform exceptionally well to recover the theatrical investments.