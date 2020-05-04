Dil Raju and Mythri swaps their projects

Vijay Devarakonda promised three films for the top production house Mythri Movie Makers. But things changed completely after the debacle of Dear Comrade. His next film with the production house titled Hero was shelved after Mythri pumped out big money on the action episodes. Vijay Devarakonda promised one more project for the top production house. He is currently busy with Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film is expected to release next year.

Vijay Devarakonda has films lined up with Shiva Nirvana and Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Dil Raju was on board for Shiva Nirvana’s project and Mythri was on board for Mohana Krishna’s film. It is Vijay Devarakonda who swapped the producers after Dil Raju had no issues to wait for one more film long. Mythri will produce Shiva Nirvana’s project and Dil Raju will produce Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s film with Vijay Devarakonda. It was Vijay Devarakonda who took the call and the decision was collective.

Dil Raju is quite comfortable to work with Mohana Krishna Indraganti once again after ‘V’ and Mythri is happy that they have one more prestigious project soon next year.