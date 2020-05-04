AP clears decks for migrants’ homecoming

With the wheels set in motion for the nationwide transport of migrant labourers to their home states, Andhra Pradesh has drawn out the blueprint for the homecoming of migrant workers and students stuck in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Briefing the media on Sunday, following a review meeting, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kala Krishna said that the decision has been taken to bring back 2 lakh Andhra citizens stranded in 13 states. The stranded citizens primarily include migrant labourers and students, are to be transported back by rail.

The minister said that nine special trains have been arranged, under the supervision of special officer Krishna Babu, to bring back migrants stranded in other states. Measures are also being taken in coordination with respective state governments, to provide food and other facilities to the stranded Andhra Pradesh citizens.

Special quarantine arrangements are being put in place for the migrants on their return to the state. The village secretariats in the state have been turned into quarantine centres, and will be fitted with a capacity of one lakh beds.

“All facilities, including nutritious food and hygienic toilets will be kept ready for the returnees. There would be no compromise on the issue,” said the minister.

The government has also decided to ensure the safe passage of 12,794 migrants from other states held up in Andhra Pradesh to their home states.