Don’t go to AP, don’t come to AP; What’s wrong with AP?

Lockdown restrictions are being eased considerably in orange zones. Green zones are nearly free. Though many districts are red zones, the number of containment areas were limited. People expected a little relief after lockdown relaxations being given to businesses and offices. But in AP red zone districts, the situation is turning like war zone. The government and officials especially police are turning more and more aggressive in lockdown restrictions. Now, CM Jagan says to people in other states, “Don’t come to AP”. Already, the neighbouring states are telling their people not to go to AP considering the alarmingly deteriorating situation.

In the last 24 hours, another 58 new +ve Coronavirus cases were reported in the state, thus taking the total cases to 1,583. Kurnool district has become pathetic. Out of the total 58 new cases, 30 cases are reported in Kurnool district alone. It many be recalled Kurnool YSRCP MP’s family members and relatives tested positive sometime ago. But the MP dared to say that there was nothing to fear about the fever which could be treated and cured just like normal fever. That was a few weeks ago. All these days, since outbreak, YSRCP Ministers, MLAs and MPs only worried about local body elections. Unpardonably, TTD Chairman along with his family visited Tirumala Temple for darshan. A day later now, CM Jagan tells Andhras living in other states not to come to AP. Only migrant labourers will be allowed. Over six lakh migrant workers are expected to cross over to AP now. If CM, Ministers, MPs and MLAs do not behave and make united efforts at least now, the situation will no doubt turn hopeless. Then, nobody will come to AP even if a red carpet is rolled. CM should realise he cannot go on preaching without practising.