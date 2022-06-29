Dil Raju blessed with a baby boy

Veteran producer Dil Raju has a great news to rejoice about. He is blessed with a baby boy this morning. The top producer got married to Vygha Reddy on May 10th 2020, years after his wife Anitha passed away. The couple are now blessed with a baby boy. Both his wife and the baby are doing fine. Dil Raju is in Dubai from the past couple of days and he returned back to the country during the early hours of today. The top producer is quite delighted with the arrival of a new family member.

Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshitha is co-producing films for Sri Venkateswara Creations. Dil Raju’s brother’s son Harshith Reddy too is taking care of the production. The top banner is producing Ram Charan and Shankar’s film, Vijay’s Vaarasudu and other projects. Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You is gearing up for release in July.