Dil Raju clearing roads for RRR

Top producer Dil Raju is the busiest distributor of Telugu cinema. He recently distributed Balakrishna’s Akhanda and tasted handsome profits. He is soon distributing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy that will release this month. Dil Raju paid a whopping amount of Rs 25 crores as advance for the Nizam distribution rights of RRR. Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam that are in the race too are distributed by Raju. He recently met Trivikram and discussed about the postponement of Bheemla Nayak. The makers and Trivikram agreed for the proposal.

Dil Raju will also meet Pawan Kalyan after he is back to the city and will clear the road for RRR. As per the update, Bheemla Nayak release will be pushed and the makers will make an announcement soon. Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam will release as per the plan on January 14th. Considering the massive buzz of RRR, the distributors of the Sankranthi biggies are not ready for too many releases as there would be a dent for the revenues. The distributors of Bheemla Nayak too suggested the makers to push the release after the trailer of RRR is out. Dil Raju is now playing a crucial role in sorting out the issues.