Mahesh Babu jets off to USA

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break from work. He has been in plans to undergo a knee surgery from some time. Mahesh along with his wife Namrata flew to USA to undergo the surgery. The actor will take rest after the surgery and he will return back to the country once he recovers completely. The actor kept the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on hold for now.

Mahesh Babu will return back to India in January and Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for April 1st 2022 release. Mahesh Babu also signed his next for Trivikram and the shoot commences next year. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are all set to collaborate together and the project too will be announced in 2022 and will start rolling in 2023.