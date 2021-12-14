TRS sweeps MLC polls, wins all 6 seats!

The ruling TRS in Telangana has made a clean sweep by winning all the six MLC seats under local bodies quota with a big majority.

The polling was held on December 10 and couting of votes took place on Tuesday (today).

The TRS won two MLC seats in Karimnagar district, one each in Adilabad, Nalgonda, Khammam and Medak districts.

The TRS defeated Congress candidates in Medak and Khammam districts and four independent candidates in other three districts.

Although Congress and BJP hoped that they will win Medak seat and one seat in Karimnagar respectively due to cross voting by TRS voters, it did not happen.

The TRS shifted all its MPTCs, ZPTC, ward members, councillors etc, who are eligible to vote in these elections, to camps in Ooty, Goa, Bengaluru etc ten days before polling and prevented opposition parties from horse trading.

TRS strategy paid off as it won all seats.

Out of 12 MLC seats that went for polls, TRS already won 6 seats unanimously. With this, TRS swept all the 12 seats comfortably.