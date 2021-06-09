Dil Raju is back to Business

Top producer Dil Raju has been on a break for a month and he flew off to USA along with his wife Vygha Reddy during these pandemic times. After a month long holiday, Dil Raju returned back to Hyderabad and he is back to work. Soon after his arrival, he met several directors and is in talks for new projects. Successful director Anil Ravipudi who worked with Dil Raju for various films is committed for the producer for one more film after F3. Raju is keen to set up a big film with Anil and the talks are on. Dil Raju is also in plans to announce Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally project in this month.

His long-delayed project Icon is also in discussion stages and things will be finalized soon. Dil Raju will hold meetings with several other directors about the pending projects. With the Telangana government lifting the restrictions, Tollywood is all set to return back to the work very soon. The shoots are expected to resume in June and the theatres will reopen in July.