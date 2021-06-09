Sony keen to venture into South

Top production house and distribution company Sony is producing films in Hindi for some time. They are venturing into the Tollywood market with Adivi Sesh’s Major that will release soon. Sony has been keep to explore the Indian market and they have their digital platform Sony Liv. Scam 1992 that is streaming on the platform is the top-rated web series among the Indian shows. Sony is now keen to enter into the South Indian market. They are keen to collaborate with production houses and produce straight films in Telugu and Tamil currently.

Sony Liv is also keen to acquire the digital rights of the upcoming Telugu biggies to establish themselves as a major player in the market. They have initiated talks with several Tollywood filmmakers for the digital rights of the upcoming biggies. Sony is keen to emerge as a tough competitor for Amazon and Netflix in the Indian market for now. Apart from digital rights and production, Sony is keen to distribute local films soon. For now, Sony has big plans in South Indian cinema.