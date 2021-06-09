Vikram Kumar revives his long-delayed Project

Vikram Kumar is one of the most talented directors of South Indian cinema. His films 13B, Ishq, Manam and 24 are examples for his exceptional work. His recent outings Hello and Gang Leader failed to live up to the expectations of the audience and the new age director is busy with Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You which will release soon. During his recent chit-chat with a leading daily, Vikram Kumar revealed about his long-delayed project. Vikram Kumar worked on a script for Allu Arjun for two years but the project did not materialize.

Without losing patience, Vikram Kumar took the advantage of the lockdown and started working on the script again. “It is like my dream project and I am reworking on the script. Hope this project with Allu Arjun starts soon” told Vikram Kumar. He also said eight days of shoot for Thank You is pending and the first copy of the film will be ready by August. The film’s producer Dil Raju will take a call on the release date of Thank You. Vikram Kumar also confirmed that he is working on a web series for Amazon Prime.