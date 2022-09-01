Dil Raju keen to lock Vijay Deverakonda

Top producer Dil Raju has changed his plans and shelved a series of projects. He is currently producing two big-budget films: Ram Charan – Shankar film and Vijay – Vamshi Paidipally film. All the Tollywood actors are busy with several projects. Dil Raju paid a big advance for Prabhas but the actor is occupied for the next three years. Dil Raju also signed Vijay Deverakonda for a film but the director is yet to be finalized. Dil Raju is keen to finalize the director and lock the project at the earliest.

Vijay has to complete the shoots of Kushi and Janaganamana. Dil Raju is in plans to lock Vijay Deverakonda for his next film. The hunt for the right director is currently going on. If all goes well, the project will start rolling during the second half of next year. Vijay Deverakonda is back to work and he is currently shooting for Kushi, a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha is the leading lady and the film is announced for December 23rd, 2022 release.