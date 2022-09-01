Naidu speaks on alliance with NDA

Perhaps for the first time, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke about the TDP’s alliance with the BJP and joining the NDA at the Centre.

There have been rumours in the Telugu states that the TDP would soon join the NDA and would contest in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP.

The buzz started with a national media carrying a report that initial talks were held between the TDP and the BJP leaders on alliance. The TDP would soon join the NDA and would contest the 2024 general elections.

The rumour was that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the day when Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the deal was finalised.

Though there was no evidence to prove that Lokesh had met Amit Shah, the national media carried the report that Amit Shah had sealed the deal.

But, back home in Telangana, the BJP leaders have ruled out the possibility of restoring ties with the TDP. BJP national secretary Sunil Dheodhar had said that Modi having a word with Naidu had no political significance. He even equated Modi-Naidu meeting with that of Lord Krishna meeting Dhuryodhana before the war in Mahabharata.

The Telangana BJP leaders have ruled out the possibility of the BJP-TDP alliance and dismissed the rumours.

However, Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, said that he would not respond to the debate whether the TDP would join the NDA or not. “Let those who created this debate should answer the question,” the TDP chief said.

He further said that he had paid heavy price twice as he mostly concentrated on governance and neglected the party at the grassroots. He said he would focus on this issue once the party returned to power in Andhra Pradesh. “I would carry both the governance and the party together,” Naidu said.