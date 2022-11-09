Dil Raju left in a Tricky Situation

Top producer Dil Raju is the leading distributor of Telugu states. He has a great hold in the distribution sector which also brought him enough headaches. For the upcoming Sankranthi, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Vijay’s Varisu are in the race. Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy will remain as the first priority for the Telugu audience. Dil Raju is producing Vijay’s Vaarasudu that is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He is keen to lock more number of theatres for the film. But the exhibitors in the B and C centres are not ready to screen the film as there are Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna’s films lined up during the season.

Dil Raju can dominate the market in Nizam but it will sure turn a threat for the top distributor and producer. Dil Raju who worked with all the top actors of Telugu cinema has plans to produce films with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna soon. If he blocks more screens for Vaarasudu and ignores the Telugu stars, his image would get damaged before the veteran actors and there would be slim changes of Dil Raju producing films with them for sure. At the same time, he cannot ignore Varisu in Telugu states. Dil Raju is left in a tough situation and he has to be smart at this time. He is quoting record prices for the theatrical rights of Vaarasudu but the distributors are not in a mood to pay huge prices. Mythri Movie Makers is producing Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Both these films will be released on their own. For now, Dil Raju is left in a tricky situation.