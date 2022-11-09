AP High Court permits CID to question TDP leader Ayyannapathrudu

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday permitted the CBCID to interrogate former minister and TDP senior leader Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu in a land encroachment and forgery case.

The CID police have filed criminal charges against Ayyannapathrudu in connection with the encroachment of 0.16 cents of irrigation lands by the side of his house in Narsipatnam town of Visakhapatnam district. He had built the compound wall for his house in the encroached lands.

The CID also accused the former minister of forging the irrigation department executive engineer’s signature on the documents.

Ayyannapathurdu challenged this case in the high court, which heard the petitions on Wednesday. The advocate for the CBCID told the court that the irrigation department executive engineer had complained to the state government and his signature was forged by the senior TDP leader.

Based on this complaint, the CID booked cases against Ayyannapathrudu and his two sons. However, they were given bail by the Narsipatnam court when they were arrested last week.

The court directed the CID to issue notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code and interrogate him and his sons. However, the court dismissed the charges under section 467 and asked the TDP leader and his sons to cooperate with the CID police officials for interrogation.

With this order, the CID officials heaved a sigh of relief and are now getting ready to question the former TDP minister and his sons in the land grabbing and documents forgery cases.