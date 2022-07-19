Dil Raju puts ten films on Hold

Top producer Dil Raju has a busy lineup of films. Post pandemic, the mindset of the audience has changed completely. They are selective in watching films in theatres. All the top producers of Telugu cinema met recently and discussed about various issues. The heaping up budgets and the early OTT deals have been leaving the producers restless. Dil Raju has okayed several small-budget films in the recent times and with theatrical market reaching rock bottom, he decided to put ten projects on hold.

He asked the directors to wait for some more time and some of the directors are asked to rework on the scripts. For now, Dil Raju will complete the big-budget projects and he would take a call on small films at a later date. Dil Raju is also producing web series in association with digital platforms. The shoots of these projects will continue. His next production Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya and Rashi Khanna is gearing up for Friday release.