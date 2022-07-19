Acharya brings more troubles for Koratala Siva

Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan ended up as one of the biggest flops of Telugu cinema. The buyers have been demanding a refund as they lost big amounts. Koratala Siva who took the responsibility of the business has been pooling the funds. Chiranjeevi and Niranjan Reddy did their parts after the release. Koratala Siva sold off the non-theatrical rights for record prices and the payments are yet to be received by the director. Gemini TV acquired the satellite rights of the film for Rs 15 crores and the tv channel is yet to honor the payment. Koratala is waiting for the payment from Gemini TV to clear other dues.

Gemini TV is not ready to pay Rs 15 crores for the satellite deal. As the film received poor response and reviews, Gemini will have to struggle to recover its investment. They are not ready to buy the satellite rights and the channel has two options for Koratala: Sell off the satellite rights for another channel or revise the satellite deal for Rs 7.5 crores. Gemini TV wants their advance back if Koratala Siva wants to sell the satellite rights for a new channel. This turned out to be a new headache for Koratala Siva.