A pan-Indian political film titled ‘Sasana Sabha’ will be produced by Thulasi Ram Sappani and Shanmugam Sappani, popularly known as Sappani Brothers, on their Sabro Production Pvt Ltd banner of Sapbro Group.

On the auspicious day of Ugadi, a formal announcement was made about the film directed by Venu Madikanti and starring Indra Sena. The shoot for this prestigious project has already concluded, and the promotion has started. Today, makers released a motion poster to ramp up the hype.

Ravi Basrur of KGF fame created the motion poster’s beautiful and gripping background score. The makers showed several important things in the one-minute motion poster. A constitution book, a Legislative Assembly, a leader making a statement in an empty Assembly hall, and Delhi visuals with key actors introduction.

The logo also represented the Legislative Assembly building. The film will discuss what an elected House is and how it should function in an engaging and thought-provoking way.

The film’s subject will be very relevant to today’s society and will convey an important message to the audience without being preachy in any way. According to the production team, it will be a racy political thriller.

Ravi Basrur of the KGF series and Salaar fame will compose the soundtrack for the film, which made in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi at the same time. The filmmakers have already completed the shoot and are preparing to deliver a barrage of surprises.

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni will be the lead lady of ‘Sasana Sabha’. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, Sonia Agarwal of 7G Brindavan Colony fame, Prudhvi Raj, Jabardasth Apparao, Anish Kuruvilla and Amit among others will be seen in key roles in this film.

‘Sasana Sabha’ will have cinematography by Krishna Murali, editing by Gowtham Raju, story, screenplay, dialogues by K Raghavendra Reddy, choreography by Nixon Master-Prem Rakshit and art direction by K V Ramana. While Maduri madhu is the publicist, Kaani Studio is taking care of publicity designs.