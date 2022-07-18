Sita Ramam’s Third Single: Addictive Track

Advertisement

Director Hanu Raghavapudi is one of the creative genius in portraying beautiful live stories in most appealing way. He is going to show us the love in 1965 in Sita Ramam. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur played the lead pair in the movie gearing up for release on August 5th. While the teaser has spellbound the audience, the songs are also helping the movie to generate strong buzz.

The third single Kaanunna Kalyanam from the movie is out now. The moment you start listening to this song, you instantly fall in love with it. After a long time, we get to listen to a breezy soulful melody that is addictive one. Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry’s lyrics are best in recent times and are quite soulful. Icing on the cake is the vocals of Anurag Kulkarni and Sinduri S which takes the song to another level.

Produced by Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam is up for release on August 5th.