Jagan names 50 MLAs, threatens to drop them in 2024!

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had named at least 50 MLAs as non-performing or poor performing legislators. He said he would not hesitate to refuse tickets to them in the next election, if they failed to change their approach towards the party and the people.

The chief minister expressed his anger at the MLAs who did not take the Gadapa Gadapa ku mana prabhutvam programme of the party. He said several MLAs were either not visiting the people nor doing it without meeting the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said winning the next 2024 election was important to him as he had been spending huge amounts of government money on the people. He claimed that no government had spent so much money so far on the people and asserted that this government should win the next election too.

He told them that he had been working hard to implement the party’s 2019 election manifesto despite the Covid pandemic. “When I am working so hard, why are you not working,” he asked them.

He also told them that the MLA’s proximity with the people is important to win the election. “If you have goodwill with me alone, it doesn’t help you win the next election. So have goodwill with the people,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told them.

The chief minister also announced the release of orders giving Rs 2 crore to each MLA to spend in their constituency. He said that the government would also issue orders giving Rs 20 lakh to each of the village and ward secretariats for the developmental works.

Jagan told the MLAs to utilise these funds, do good for the people and win their confidence to win the next election.

He also gave them 8 months to improve their performance or else he would bring new faces wherever the sitting MLAs fail!