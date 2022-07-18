Two TDP MLAs in AP did not vote in Presidential election

Two MLAs from the opposition TDP did not utilise their franchise in the Presidential election held on Monday. Out of the 175 MLAs, 173 MLAs have cast their votes in the Assembly Hall.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy started the voting in the Assembly premises in the morning followed by Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitaram, Ministers and legislators.

TDP chief and Opposition leader, N Chandrababu Naidu too visited the Assembly hall along with his party legislators and cast their votes.

Two legislators from the opposition TDP, Nandamuri Balakrishna and former minister Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary did not visit the Assembly to exercise their franchise. However, it is not known why the two MLAs did not attend the polling.

The ruling YSR Congress, opposition TDP and the Jana Sena have extended support to the NDA candidate in the Presidential election.

Chandrababu Naidu reached the Assembly in a rally with his party MLAs following him in their vehicles.

All eyes were on Chandrababu Naidu as he arrived in the Assembly to cost his vote, despite his pledge earlier that he would not enter the Assembly till he formed the government.

The ballot boxes were shifted to the Parliament House where they would be kept in lockers.

The counting of votes would be held on July 21 and the new President would take oath on July 25.