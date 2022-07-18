Jagan reviews Godavari Floods with collectors

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review with the officials and Collectors of six districts on the Godavari flood situation and ongoing relief measures on Monday and directed them to speed up the relief measures and provide ration supplies along with financial aid of Rs 2000 to all flood victims in the next 48 hours.

During the review, the Chief Minister told them that he would not like to hear complaints from any house about non-receipt of ration or cash aid and asked the officials to be proactive. He emphasized on intensifying the distribution of ration supplies in each affected village and directed the District Collectors to take this as a challenge and work efficiently by making use of volunteers and village/ward secretariat staff.

He said that the current scenario was changed from having only two Collectors for the two Godavari districts to six Collectors, six Joint Collectors, and six SPs, with a complete system at hand.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to act on humanitarian grounds in dealing with flood victims and told them to provide good food and safe drinking water ensuring proper hygiene in the relief camps. As officials stated that so far one person died due to floods, he asked them to provide immediate relief to the kin of the deceased.

He instructed the officials to focus on providing emergency medical services with required physicians and staff, as infections are likely to spread due to floods. He said priority should be accorded to power restoration works, plugging of breaches to canals in case of damage and for supply of drinking water to the affected areas and resolve them within the next 48 hours. Also, he directed the authorities to take up estimating crop damage after the flood recedes and complete the exercise within 10 days.

He ordered to shift sanitation staff from neighboring districts to flood-affected areas and intensify sanitation programs alongside providing accommodation and food facilities for the staff. As soon as the water recedes, the officials have been ordered to inspect the culverts and bridges and make necessary repairs. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to pay special attention to the weak embankments of Godavari and told them to continue patrolling, as the drains are likely to be blocked.